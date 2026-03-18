Warning Light can make it two from two

Race 1 (1,800m)

(1) TWELFTH OF NEVER has improved with each outing and stayed on to finish a career-best third over a shorter trip last time after a break. With further progress expected over this extended distance, she should open her account.

(2) BLOOD OF EDEN and her stablemate (3) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD have less scope than the selection, but they have the form and experience to pose a threat.

(4) COOL REGGAE disappointed the last time when she ran unplaced over the mile, but she finished third in two previous starts. Watch her.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(2) TERRENCE, (1) ROYALE JACKET and (3) SAMUEL SHARPE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over 1,700m and there should not be much separating them over this extended trip. However, Samuel Sharpe is better off at the weights with the benefit of his rider’s 4kg allowance.

(6) ROCK MY BOAT has also shown enough to be in the picture.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) MAJOR ARCANA caught the eye when staying on to finish second after a break. He would have tightened up since and, from an inside gate, he would not need to improve much over this shorter trip to go one better.

(7) BRIGITTE ANNE fits a similar profile after a last-start second, but she returns following a 10-week break.

(9) WISPINTHEWILLOW had excuses for disappointing last time but should make her presence felt if bouncing back to earlier form.

(1) WILLOW CHARM completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) MISS RIVER DANCER, (10) TAKEACHANCEONME and (11) TRIP OF FAITH would have benefited from encouraging introductions and will likely improve to fight out the finish.

(4) MONEY GALORE could have more to offer after relocating.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(3) TINTIN won over the course and distance on March 12. He remains competitive but his participation may be in doubt.

(1) BJORN IRONSIDE has good sprint form at a higher level, so he has to be respected in this grade, even over the extended trip.

A recent runner-up over the track and trip, (5) DRIVELIKEAMASTER, and last-start winner (4) FATHER CHRISTMAS have the means to stake a claim too.

Race 6 (1,450m)

The well-bred (5) WARNING LIGHT impressed when winning on debut over 1,160m. The 3YO’s step-up to this trip, with that experience under the belt, should be more to his liking.

(3) PAUL REVERE beat a stronger field last time, so a two-point penalty is not likely to prevent another forward showing at this level, especially with his rider’s 4kg allowance.

Last-start course-and-distance winner (6) FOSTINOVO also remains competitive despite a penalty.

(4) SUTHERLAND appeals among the most of the remainder.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(4) KAMBATI was a wide-margin winner of a course-and-distance maiden recently under the same 4kg apprentice. He ran on strongly from the rear that day, so he will likely be dropped out from the widest draw.

Fellow last-start maiden scorer (3) SOUTHAMPTON made a winning Highveld debut over further, but she is ideally positioned in gate 1 to play a role in the outcome. Top-three finish.

(10) COMMANDER OF ALL can play a role should the first two falter. Include him in all bets.

(8) SUNSET WARRIOR scored over this trip last time. Do not ignore.

Race 8 (1,450m)

It could pay to side with (7) WINDS OF GRACE, who deserves to get her head in front again after finishing second in both post-maiden appearances.

(2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE, (3) ELUSIVE RED and (4) BRAVE VIKING are proven at this level and are competitive off their current marks.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(2) STATUS confirmed the promise of his 1,450m debut third in December 2024 with a dominant winning re-appearance – as a gelding – from the front over 1,600m. As a 4YO, he is probably better than his opening mark. Top chance.

(7) CARNELO would not be winning out of turn after three consecutive seconds, but an awkward draw in barrier 12 does his chances no favours.

Hard-knockers (1) REPETITION and (4) REAL STUNNER have the form and experience at this level to make their presence felt too.