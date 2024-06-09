Warner, Head lead Australia to big win over England

David Warner and Travis Head led Australia to a comfortable 36-run victory England in a clash of champions at the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

Australia were the first side to reach the 200 mark in this tournament, smashing their way to a total of 201-7 at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval to leave defending champions England facing a daunting run chase.

Warner blasted 39 from 16 balls, including four sixes and two fours, and Head contributed 34 off 18 as Australia advanced to 74-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Moeen Ali bowled Warner to make the breakthrough at 70-1 after five overs and Jofra Archer dismissed Head, also bowled, as England fought back with two quick wickets.

England reached 54-0 in the powerplay and Moeen hit three sixes in the 14th over. He departed in the 16th for 25 from 15 balls, however, after lofting a catch to Warner on the boundary to leave England in serious trouble on 128-5.

Captain Jos Buttler had earlier hit a top-scoring 42 from 28 balls but England finished well short on 165-6.

Australia, the ODI World Cup and world test champions, are second in Group B after two games with England fourth. REUTERS