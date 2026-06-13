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Waratahs' O'Donnell banned for 18 months for 'unintentional' doping

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June 13 - New South Wales Waratahs centre Henry O'Donnell has accepted an 18-month ban for an anti-doping violation after testing positive for substances linked to ADHD medication, Rugby Australia said on Friday.

O'Donnell's period of ineligibility, which began on July 1, 2025, was imposed by Sports Integrity Australia after he returned a positive test for D-amphetamine and ritalinic acid during an in-competition test in May 2025, without a therapeutic use exemption.

Rugby Australia and the Waratahs said the anti-doping watchdog found the violation was "not intentional" and occurred in a context unrelated to performance enhancement.

O'Donnell has since obtained an exemption for prescribed medication to treat ADHD and will be eligible to return to play from January 1, 2027.

"Henry made an error of judgement and has paid a heavy price for that misstep," Waratahs high performance boss B-J Mather said.

"The club has supported Henry throughout the process and we look forward to his return to Daceyville." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.