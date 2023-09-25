Want opera at the Asian Games? Come to the fencing

HANGZHOU – The smile Amita Berthier wears tells you about her day. It’s resigned and weary. It can’t hide her pain or conceal her frustration. She’s standing at the mixed zone talking to the press about a chance slipped away. Athletes barely digest defeat when they have to explain it. This is sport.

Berthier came to win a medal in the women’s individual foil but she fell in the quarter-finals on Monday. Yet she left us with the few marvellous, mad minutes of what constitutes a sporting moment. The ancient Greeks, who began the Olympics, wouldn’t have cared about medal tallies, they would have come for such drama.

For moments like the one which made coach Amgad Khazbak bellow.

“Nice, Amita, nice”.

Khazbak hails from Egypt, teaches in Kentucky and is hollering for a Singaporean. He’s on his feet, Berthier is dancing wearily on hers. In Singapore, Berthier’s mother, Uma, is following the live score on her laptop as her daughter trails 2-7, 5-10, 12-14.

At 15, the match will end.

It’s a classic sporting moment, a match on the line, which shakes loose the competitive beast in humans. What brings us to arenas? Precisely this. As James Ramsey Ullman, writer and mountaineer, wrote: “Challenge is the core and the mainspring of all human activity. If there’s an ocean, we cross it; if there’s a disease, we cure it; if there’s a wrong, we right it; if there’s a record, we break it; and finally, if there’s a mountain, we climb it.”

And so Berthier claws her way to 13-14.

Then to 14-14.

Fencing is not what you think it is. Competitors quietly wheel in their weapons – all evening Berthier kept changing hers – in a bag which is a sort of lighter cousin of what golfers use. They wear white and it all feels dainty and elegant, till an opera unfolds.

The fencer’s face is obscured by a mask yet nothing is concealed. You can see it in the roars, the fist pumps, the leaps, the protests, the tension of the judges’ deliberations, the helmets irately ripped off like plaster from an unhealed wound. It’s so intense Zorro would back away.