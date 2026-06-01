Wallabies scrumhalf Gordon ruled out of July tests after Achilles surgery

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MELBOURNE, June 1 - Scrumhalf Jake Gordon will miss Australia's Nations Championship tests against Ireland, France and Italy after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles sustained at the weekend.

Here are some details:

* Gordon was injured for the New South Wales Waratahs during their final Super Rugby Pacific match of the season, a 31-25 defeat at Western Force.

* The Waratahs said in a statement the 32-year-old had surgery on Monday and will miss the inaugural Nations Championship tests in July.

* Gordon was Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's first-choice scrumhalf in the 2025 season despite missing multiple tests with a hamstring injury.

* Schmidt is likely to look to Tate McDermott to be his starting number nine in the Nations Championship, with ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan in reserve.

* Australia open the test season against Ireland on July 4 in Sydney. REUTERS