Wallabies lock Amatosero gets three-match ban for red card against Japan

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SYDNEY, Aug 11 - Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero has been suspended for three matches for dangerous play during Australia's 35-32 win over Japan in Osaka last weekend.

The forward was shown a red card for high contact in a ruck in the 33rd minute of the match at Hanazono Rugby Stadium and will miss this weekend's return clash in Townsville.

Amatosero will also miss a Shute Shield match for his club Gordon but could be available for Australia's clash against Argentina in San Salvador later this month if he attends a coaching intervention programme.

The 24-year-old's selection as a starter for the match was considered a bit of a risk for new Wallabies coach Les Kiss given the lock has a reputation for being volatile on occasion.

"I don't think that was an emotional decision," Kiss told reporters after the match.

"He went to go for it, (the other player) was going down and maybe he could have controlled it a bit more. But look he's upset in there."

Kiss will name his team for Saturday's match on Thursday. REUTERS