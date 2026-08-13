Wallabies flyhalf Gordon returns for second Japan test

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Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Australia - OL Stadium, Lyon, France - September 24, 2023 Australia's Carter Gordon during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 - Carter Gordon will start at flyhalf after recovering from a calf injury while uncapped prop Massimo De Lutiis is in line to become Wallaby number 1,000 after being named on the bench for Australia's test against Japan in Townsville on Saturday.

• Gordon makes his first appearance since the Nations Championship loss to Ireland in July, replacing the dropped Declan Meredith. Gordon will partner Ryan Lonergan in the halves.

• Coach Les Kiss made eight changes from the side that beat Japan in Osaka last weekend, with lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto making his first test appearance of the season in a new-look second row with Lachlan Shaw.

• Charlie Cale will make his first test start at blindside flanker in a rejigged back row, with Carlo Tizzano starting on the openside in place of the benched Fraser McReight.

• Isaac Henry has been handed his first start at outside centre after debuting last week, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii ruled out with injury.

• Experienced props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou return to the starting 15.

• Australia will look to sweep the two-test series after a 35-32 victory in Osaka.

Australia squad: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Isaac Henry, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (capt), 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Charlie Cale, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Lachlan Shaw, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Josh Nasser, 1-Angus Bell

Reserves: 16-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Massimo De Lutiis, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu REUTERS