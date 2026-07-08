Wallabies flanker Hooper keeps perspective after shoulder blow

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, July 8 - Suffering a shoulder injury in a last-gasp loss to Ireland was hardly the homecoming Australia flanker Tom Hooper would have wanted in the wake of an outstanding season with Exeter.

The hulking loose forward has been ruled out of the Nations Championship tests against France and Italy in a blow for Joe Schmidt's Wallabies, who have lost eight of their last nine tests.

Hooper's first question to the team's medics was whether he could strap up the shoulder and be good to go against France at Lang Park on Saturday.

The answer was not what he hoped.

"Massively frustrating," the 23-cap Wallaby told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"It's an ongoing injury and we need to keep managing it. The shoulder has kind of just switched off a little bit. We've got to try to turn it off and on again and hopefully get it going for next week."

Hooper had barely any time off after playing in Exeter's Premiership final loss to Northampton last month before boarding a long-haul flight to Australia and plunging back into training with the Wallabies ahead of the Ireland test at Sydney Football Stadium.

While Hooper's playing commitments are virtually year-round, Australia-based Wallabies enjoy a longer off-season between the final tests in November and Super Rugby Pacific's kickoff in February.

Managing Hooper, a 25-year-old wrecking ball vital to the Wallabies' long-term plans, will be an ongoing conversation with Exeter Director of Rugby Rob Baxter and Les Kiss, who will succeed Schmidt after the July Nations Championship tests.

"They've been talking about my rest policy and how to get the best out of me in both jerseys," said Hooper.

"It's great to have that collaboration."

'KEEP TICKING ALONG'

Despite the gruelling schedule and ongoing management of his body, Hooper had few complaints, saying his time at Exeter had made him a better player and given him perspective.

"When I was a young kid running around Bathurst, I wouldn't have been complaining about playing 48 games a year," he said.

"I always think back to that little fat kid at the front of the sausage sizzle line and ask him what he thinks.

"He reckons it's pretty cool. So I'll keep ticking along."

There was brighter news for Hooper this week as he settled his long-term playing future, extending his stint at Exeter to 2028 followed by a two-year deal with the Queensland Reds.

Hooper said he considered a return to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra where he honed his craft next to Wallabies Rob Valetini and James Slipper.

But the chance to test himself in a new environment in balmy Queensland had definite appeal.

"It's also a good opportunity to get out of the cold. I've been in the cold in Canberra, the cold in Exeter, and now I get to head to the 'Sunshine State'," he said. REUTERS