Wallabies cry foul as All Blacks call off Perth Test

AUCKLAND • New Zealand have scrapped their home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa due to Covid-19 restrictions and pulled out of the Wallabies Test in Perth next week in a decision slammed by Rugby Australia (RA).

The New Zealand government extended a nationwide lockdown yesterday as new infections were discovered in Wellington and case numbers jumped to 31. The country recorded its first case in six months earlier this week.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said authorities had advised that the Springboks would not be permitted to enter New Zealand for Tests in Dunedin on Sept 25 and Auckland on Oct 2.

The All Blacks have also decided to remain at home rather than travel to Perth for the Aug 28 Test due to uncertainty over the Rugby Championship schedule, with NZR yesterday saying it will withdraw from the tournament until fixtures have been rescheduled to work around coronavirus restrictions.

"Given the uncertainty, it makes sense to pause and get more clarity on these fixtures," chief executive officer Mark Robinson said.

The All Blacks have five Tests remaining in the Rugby Championship, one against Australia and two each against South Africa and Argentina. But, with most tickets already sold for the Test at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium, RA said it was blindsided by NZR's "unilateral" decision.

"It's incredibly disappointing to be informed of this decision via the media, despite having a conversation with the (NZR) CEO moments before and there was no mention that this was the intention," chief executive Andy Marinos said.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie added it was "hugely disappointing" for fans and the Australian players, who are already in Perth.

"I just feel there is only one of us who is interested in doing what's best for the game," the Kiwi said. "It tells you more about them than us... we've all made sacrifices to ensure that games are played for the financial benefit of the game."

Barring South Africa's Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth today, the rest of the schedule remains up in the air as Australia and New Zealand both fight fresh Covid-19 outbreaks.

