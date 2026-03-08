Straitstimes.com header logo

Wallabies back Suaalii out for 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Australia Captain's Run - Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

SYDNEY, March 8 - Wallabies and New South Wales Waratahs back Joseph Suaalii will miss a big chunk of the Super Rugby season for the second year in a row after sustaining a hamstring injury in the warmup before last Friday's game.

Suaalii was named at outside centre for the match against Wellington Hurricanes in Sydney only to be ruled out at the last minute. The Waratahs lost 59-19.

"Following results of a scan yesterday, the centre will now miss six to eight weeks of action," the Waratahs said in a news release on Sunday.

Suaalii is one of the best-paid players in Australian rugby after making a high-profile switch from rugby league. He played only seven games for the Waratahs last year after suffering toe and jaw injuries. REUTERS

