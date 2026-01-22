Walk Of Stars ready to get back on red carpet

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Walk Of Stars - Walk Of Stars (Tadhg O'Shea, rail) finishing second to US raider Two Rivers Over (Edwin Maldonado, lime green) in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on March 30, 2024. Two years later, the Bhupat Seemar-trained five-year-old son of Dubawi tackles the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) at the same course on Jan 23.

1 Walk Of Stars

Defending champion won comfortably a year ago before finishing a super fourth in the Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m). Resumed with a third last month. Will be hard to beat again.

2 Imperial Emperor

Saw off the likes of Commissioner King and Mendelssohn Bay to win a key lead-up contest, the Group 2 Al Maktoum Mile (1,600m), and boasts an impressive record on the Meydan dirt. Was second in this race in 2025 and is among the top chances again.

3 Heart Of Honor

Enters the race in superb form on the back of consecutive successes, including the latest when defeating a number of this week’s opponents at this course and distance. Worthy contender who can figure in the finish.

4 Tumbarumba

Two-time Group 3 winner in the United States, had his first look around Meydan with an eighth in that Imperial Emperor race in December. Interesting runner but there are better chances.

5 Artorius

Has been consistent without being brilliant in four starts since joining Dubai-based handler Bhupat Seemar from the US. Up in grade and looks a level below the best in this contest.

6 Remorse

Nine-year-old who has raced in plenty of big Group 1s but his best looks behind him now. Did win a course-and-distance handicap in November but will have his work cut out here.

7 Kabirkhan

Has been below his best since winning this race in 2024, with a seventh in this race 12 months ago his best return from four subsequent starts. Was unimpressive last time and would need to really wind back the clock to figure.

8 Killer Collect

Lightly raced five-year-old who did not catch the eye behind Imperial Emperor last start but he does have good course-and-distance form and could be an improver. Not the worst.

9 Masmak

After four wins from 10 starts in America, has made a middling beginning to his career in the United Arab Emirates with a fourth and a sixth over a mile. Should appreciate the step-up in distance but still looks a level below the best here.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club