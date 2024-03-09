Wales to take on Queensland Reds in third match Down Under

Wales have added a third game to their tour of Australia in July, with a match against provincial side Queensland Reds to follow their two-match Test series against the Wallabies, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Coach Warren Gatland’s team take on Australia in Sydney on July 6 and in Melbourne a week later. They then travel to Brisbane to face the Reds on July 19 rather than playing a third international in the window.

It will be the Reds' first fixture against a touring team since they beat Scotland 41-5 in 2004.

"We were keen to have a third fixture while in Australia, so we are really pleased that we have been able to arrange that with the Queensland Reds to finish up our tour Down Under," Gatland said in a media release from Welsh Rugby. REUTERS