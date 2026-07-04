Wales start Nations Championship with six-try win over Fiji

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CARDIFF, July 4 - Wales scored six tries to beat Fiji 39-24 in a rare test win in the opening Nations Championship match for both countries on Saturday.

There was a bonus point for Wales as they won for only the fourth time in their last 29 internationals in a first-ever rugby international at the Cardiff City Stadium where Fiji were "hosting" the match after ceding home advantage in the new competition.

Wales scored two tries through Jac Morgan in the first half and added four more after the break from loosehead prop Rhys Carre, an opportunist finish from winger Josh Adams, replacement hooker Ryan Elias and centre Eddie James. Dan Edwards added a penalty and conversion while substitute Sam Costelow kicked two conversions.

Fiji’s tries were scored by loose forwards Pita Gus Sowakula and Elia Canakaivata and winger Selestino Ravutamada with flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converting all of them plus and a penalty.

Four of the tries came from lineout mauls – three for Wales in a morale-boosting performance that took advantage of a myriad of infringements from Fiji.

They did open the scoring after two minutes, attacking from deep through fullback Salesi Rayasi whose pass set Sowakula clear to score in a typically flowing move that quickly signalled of the islanders’ attacking intent.

Wales hit back with the first of Morgan’s pushover tries before going ahead for the first time in almost identical fashion.

INJURY BLOW TO FIJI

By then Fiji had suffered a blow with injury to influential centre Semi Radradra, making his test return after an 18-month absence, but forced off with his leg in a splint.

The scores were level at 10-10 at the break but Wales scored twice in the second half to open up a 12-point lead.

Carre crashed over and 60 seconds later Adams stole in behind Ravutamada, who was protecting the rolling ball behind his own try line, waiting for it to roll out of play. The Wales winger snuck in to get a touch before the ball went over the back line.

Fiji threatened a comeback when Canakaivata finished off a lineout maul, and Ravutamada made up for his error with a run down the right wing before dotting down under the posts.

But Fijian errors allowed Wales to score another lineout maul try, finished off by Elias, and a last-minute break sent James over. REUTERS