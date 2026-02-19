Wales select uncapped wing Hamer-Webb for visit of Scotland in Six Nations C’ship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Wales' Gabriel Hamer-Webb takes part in a captain's run training session at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Feb 14, 2026, on the eve of their Six Nations rugby match against France.

Wales have handed a debut to Leicester Tigers wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb in one of four changes to their side for the visit of Scotland to the Principality Stadium in their Six Nations Championship rugby clash in Cardiff on Feb 21.

Coach Steve Tandy is desperately trying to find the right formula to turn around the fortunes of the world No. 11 team, who have lost their last 13 matches in the competition and won only two of their previous 25 tests overall.

Wales have already leaked 102 points and scored just 19 in their opening two games in 2026 after defeats by England (48-7) and France (54-12), and while Tandy admits there is no quick fix to their problems, has made several key changes.

Bath-born Hamer-Webb is set to debut as part of a back three that also includes Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit at fullback.

“Gabe has really impressed me in the way he’s attacked training, the way he’s learnt, the way he’s adapted and the way he’s just settled into the squad. His training efforts have been outstanding,” Tandy said.

“Then when you dig into his background at Leicester, even when he wasn’t in the team, everyone said he was an amazing team player. He also kept pushing, he never gave up. Now this opportunity has come up and it’s thoroughly deserved.”

Sam Costelow has been selected at fly-half to replace Dan Edwards, who had started the last seven tests. He will be alongside scrum-half Tomos Williams. Joe Hawkins and Eddie James continue their centre partnership.

Ben Carter comes in at lock alongside Dafydd Jenkins in the second row, and Taine Plumtree is chosen at flanker with Alex Mann and No. 8 Aaron Wainwright the other loose-forwards.

The front row remains the same, with captain Dewi Lake at hooker and props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis either side of him.

“We feel this is the best team to take on Scotland and with a six-day turnaround you want some freshness going into the game,” Tandy said.

“We want to see more consistent moments and back-to-back moments, which we feel if we get we’ll be closer to getting the outcome we want from games.”

Wales team:

15-Louis Rees-Zammit, 14-Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 13-Eddie James, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Alex Mann, 6-Taine Plumtree, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Dewi Lake (c), 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-James Botham, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Blair Murray REUTERS