Wales great North to retire at end of the season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - April 18, 2026 France's Ambre Mwayembe in action with Wales' Lleucu George Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

April 29 - Wales great George North said on Wednesday he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season in France.

The 34-year-old, who earned 121 caps for Wales before retiring from internationals in 2024, has spent the last two seasons playing for French second-tier side Provence.

North toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017, and is Wales' second-highest try scorer with 47 behind only Shane Williams (58).

"I want to let you know that at the end of the season, I will be retiring. For me, it's the right time," North said in a video posted on Instagram.

"I have been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons, playing with some of the best players, coaches and staff behind.

"I can't thank my family, my friends and you guys enough for the support you have shown me over the years. Honestly, it's meant the world to me."

North, who played at centre or on the wing, represented Scarlets, Northampton Saints and Ospreys before moving to France during his club career. REUTERS