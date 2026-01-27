Wales forced into front-row change ahead of England Six Nations clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 27 - Wales have been forced into a change to their front-row options for the Six Nations Championship opener against England at Twickenham on February 7 after prop Sam Wainwright replaced the injured Keiron Assiratti.

Wales have not revealed how long Assiratti is expected to be sidelined for due to the calf injury as they look to end an 11-game losing streak in the Six Nations.

"It’s obviously disappointing for Keiron, but that gives an opportunity for Sam and we’re delighted for him to join the group," coach Steve Tandy said.

Updated Wales squad:

Forwards: Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Olly Cracknell, Harri Deaves, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Josh Macleod, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Sam Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady, Kieran Hardy, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Owen Watkin, Tomos Williams. REUTERS