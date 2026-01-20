Wales call up uncapped duo as Reffell, Dyer omitted from Six Nations squad

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 20 - Leicester Tigers wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey are two uncapped players in Wales' squad for the 2026 Six Nations Championship as coach Steve Tandy named his 38-player selection on Tuesday.

Bath-born Hamer-Webb is a former England Under-20 international, while Hennessey was a stalwart of the Wales junior international side for several seasons.

There is a return for prop Tomas Francis as he prepares for a first cap since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but no place for loose forward Tommy Reffell or wing Rio Dyer, who are the major omissions.

Wales are on a horror run in the Six Nations, having lost their previous 11 fixtures in the competition since beating Italy in March 2023.

They are without talismanic regular skipper Jac Morgan who is injured, while Exeter Chiefs back row Kane James had been tipped for a call-up but will miss the next few months with an ankle injury.

The squad will be captained by Dewi Lake and assemble on Monday ahead of their opening fixture against England at Twickenham on February 7.

"There are a few changes to the squad from the autumn, some due to injury but others are a sign of the competition there is and how many players we have in the mix which is a real positive," Tandy said in a statement from Welsh Rugby.

"I think we have a good blend again within the squad moving into this campaign and can't wait for us to assemble next week."

After their clash with England, Wales return to Cardiff to host France at Principality Stadium on February 15, before a home clash with Scotland six days later.

Their final two fixtures are in Dublin against Ireland (March 6) and home to Italy (March 14).

All their games at the Principality Stadium will be played with the roof closed.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Olly Cracknell, Harri Deaves, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake, Alex Mann, Josh Macleod, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady, Kieran Hardy, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Owen Watkin, Tomos Williams. REUTERS