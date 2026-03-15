WADA refutes report it is mulling rule that could bar US officials from LA Olympics

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The World Anti-Doping Agency strongly denied a published report from Friday that said it was considering action to prevent President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other U.S. government officials from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press reported Friday that WADA was seeking to take steps against governments that aren't up to date on dues payments, topped by a ban of officials from those countries from sporting events. The United States hasn't paid annual dues since at least 2024 over a dispute regarding the organization's effectiveness in keeping athletic competition drug-free.

Per the initial report, WADA was scheduled to discuss the topic at its meeting on Tuesday.

WADA published its rebuttal on its website later Friday and didn't deny that such a rule one day could be implemented. But, the agency said, the "FIFA World Cup, LA and Salt Lake City Games [2034] would not be covered given that the rules would not apply retroactively."

It added that any such decision would be made by WADA's Foundation Board, but that group does not meet until November.

The issue first arose under the administration of then-U.S. President Joe Biden and continues under the Trump administration, with government officials of both the Democratic and Republican parties siding against WADA.

The United States has withheld its dues, in part, in protest of WADA's handling of a group of 23 swimmers from China who tested positive for a banned substance in 2021 but were allowed to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics that same year.

"Discussions related to the issue of governments unilaterally withholding funding from WADA have been ongoing since early 2020 and have nothing specifically to do with the U.S.," WADA said in its statement. "A working group involving representatives of governments, the Sport Movement and WADA was set up in 2022, a period when the U.S. was still paying its annual contribution."

According to the AP, the United States owes more than $7 million for the past two years alone.

Vance and his wife, Usha, led the U.S. contingent at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games and attended the Opening Ceremony and a variety of competitions to support American athletes.

--Field Level Media REUTERS