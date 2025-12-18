WADA names India worst doping offender for third straight year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Commuters ride past a signboard cut-out advertising the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad on Nov 29, 2025.

– India tops the rankings of global sports drug cheats for a third straight year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said, marking a dubious hat-trick for the country.

India’s National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) collected 7,113 urine and blood samples out of which 260 tested positive in 2024, the international watchdog said in its annual report published late on Dec 16.

The findings are a major blow to India, which is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games – an event seen as a stepping stone for the country’s ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Athletics (76) had the highest number of doping cases last year followed by weightlifting (43) and wrestling (29).

NADA defended its fight against doping after the report.

“In recent years, India has witnessed a significant strengthening of its anti-doping framework,” it said in a statement on Dec 17.

“To tackle the menace of doping in sports, NADA India has not only increased the number of tests but also increased the emphasis on education and awareness.”

NADA added that up to Dec 16, the number of tests conducted this year had been 7,068 with 110 positive cases.

In July, Under-23 wrestling champion and Paris Olympics quarter-finalist Reetika Hooda tested positive and was provisionally suspended.

At India’s University Games earlier in December, there were reports of just one athlete showing up for some track and field events after others fled because of the presence of anti-doping officials.

India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, was also ranked No. 1 doping offender in 2022 and 2023.

French athletes accounted for the next highest number on the list in 2024 with 91 positive cases, while Italy were third with 85.

Russia and the United States come next at 76 cases each followed by Germany (54) and China (43).

The WADA report comes months after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) raised concerns about rampant use of performance-enhancing drugs in India and urged the country to set its house in order.

The Indian Olympic Association in August formed a new anti-doping panel after the IOC flagged India’s poor record.

The government also passed a new national anti-doping bill to enhance enforcement, expand testing facilities and “ensure the highest standards of integrity” in sports. AFP