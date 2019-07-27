Wada adds North Korea to doping compliant nations' list

MONTREAL (AFP) - North Korea's anti-doping committee has been removed from the list of nations deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) announced on Friday (July 26).

The move came after a Wada executive committee vote following a recommendation from Wada's compliance review committee.

North Korea had been given four months by Wada last September to correct issues related to its testing programme and Wada found them non-compliant in January.

Since then, North Korean anti-doping officials, in cooperation with the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency, have started corrective measures to address the problems, Wada said.

North Korea's Anti-Doping Committee continues to work with China's Anti-Doping Agency to further enhance its programme, according to Wada.

No exact reasons for the non-compliance were revealed.