Dutch rider Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes after war of nerves

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Dutch rider Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after winning the 9th and final stage of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes, in Nice, France, on Aug 9.

NICE, France - Dutch rider Demi Vollering took the Tour de France Femmes overall title in style on Aug 9, winning the hilly final stage to extend her lead on nearest rival Kasia Niewiadoma, who finished second overall after a tense struggle.

The 29-year-old also won the 2023 title and earned her second one by timing the nine-day slog to perfection, carving out solo wins on the final two stages, which both ended in Nice.

“It’s a dream to live this life,” Vollering said after hoisting her bike above her head at the finish line.

“I knew my level and even when Kasia won on Mont Ventoux I was still confident,” added Vollering, who has also finished second on this race twice in its five editions since being relaunched in 2022.

Vollering’s FDJ-United Suez are the first French team to win the race, earning her high praise from team boss Stephen Delcourt.

“Through her high standards, sensitivity, authenticity, and the way she brings others along with her, she is redefining what it means to be a modern leader,” he said.

“She inspires her teammates, she inspires the fans, she inspires an entire generation ... She doesn’t just win races; she shows the way forward.”

Vollering had to carve out this win.

Niewiadoma took the yellow jersey on Aug 7’s climb of Mont Ventoux, setting up a pulsating finale.

Vollering then edged into the overall lead on Aug 8, attacking late on a small hill and edging into an eight-second overall lead on Niewiadoma.

A furious Niewiadoma, however, complained she had been blocked by a teammate of Vollering’s at a crucial moment, but no action was taken.

(From left) Second place Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto's Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma, winner Demi Vollering and third place UAE Team ADQ's Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate on the podium at the end of the race on Aug 9. PHOTO: AFP

Vollering said her team had been both honest and humble after the race on Aug 9 adding that her teammate Celia Gery, the alleged blocker, had received death threats on social media.

“Celia had a really bad night. I’m sure deep down that Kasia knows these kind of things can happen in a race,” Vollering said.

The scene was set for a tense final stage that was contested over four climbs of the Col d’Eze just outside Nice, where Vollering waited until the fourth ascent to pounce.

Attacking near the summit, she took a 20s lead and thundered down towards Nice never looking back.

Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini came third overall after Swiss rider Marlen Reusser fell on a descent and lost a two-minute cushion on the podium.

Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes won the green sprint points jersey mainly thanks to her victories on the two opening stages.

Her compatriot Puck Pieterse secured the polka dot climb jersey ahead of the final stage.

The best young rider jersey was won by Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier, who also finished fourth overall. AFP