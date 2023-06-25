VJC’s Tan Yew Hwee wears double hats as football and cross-country coach

SINGAPORE – In recent months, footballer Glenn Kweh and runner Vanessa Lee have represented Singapore in international friendlies and the Cambodia SEA Games respectively.
Together with the likes of current Singapore Premier League (SPL) player Anders Aplin and former national Under-21 footballer Fabian Tan, these names have something in common – they have all been coached by Victoria Junior College (VJC)’s football and cross-country coach Tan Yew Hwee.
For more than 20 years, Tan has worn three hats at the school, including the role of head of department for physical education and co-curricular activities.
While it is common practice for schools to hire external coaches for their sports teams, VJC have maintained their trust in the 54-year-old teacher-coach in both sports over the years. And they are reaping rewards.
After all, the school have qualified for 17 A Division boys’ football finals this century, winning eight including in 2023. The cross-country team have won three girls’ titles, among other achievements.
It all started when Tan, a former VJC student-athlete, suffered an injury while playing football for the school team. He took up running as a result.
That was where he developed his passion for both sports. After he graduated, he was roped in as an alumnus to help their runners in 1989.
He took charge of the cross-country team in 1994, and subsequently the boys’ football team three years later.
They had not been performing well and VJC’s leadership offered him the coaching role.
Asked why he decided to take on both sports, Tan said: “The passion I have for both sports from my school years definitely helped. I wanted to help the students reach their potential in the sports and have a good journey in their two years here.”
On a typical day during the school sports season, Tan holds football training sessions for the boys after their lessons from 5 to 7pm. These sessions are held three weekdays and a Saturday each week.
He focuses on football training, while playing his part in cross-country by coming up with training plans and customising them for each runner whenever possible.
Two other teachers help him to execute the cross-country sessions.
He explained: “This way, I can be more hands-on with football.
“But usually, as long as the training sessions don’t clash, I’ll attend both.”
Together with the administrative work required as head of department, one must wonder how he finds the time to continue in both roles for so long.
He credits his team, saying: “When you’re a coach and with the additional workload of teachers, it can be overwhelming.
“In coaching, you have to plan and look into the details, know what you’re doing every training session and how you can constantly improve the team further.
“I’m thankful because the school leaders and a group of capable colleagues can help me out, which allows me to focus solely on coaching boys’ football and cross-country.”
While juggling all his commitments, Tan had to sacrifice time with his wife and four children.
He puts in effort to constantly read and learn about how both sports evolve to stay updated.
“I need to be open-minded and receptive to changes,” he said.
His enthusiasm for both coaching jobs also comes from guiding his students to excel.
He said: “Every batch of student-athletes is different, and I know what I can do to help them, even with the changing landscape. I really want to help those who show they’re willing to improve. This is good enough motivation.”
As a coach, he strives to be a role model to his student-athletes.
He explained: “If I demand something from my students, I need to be of a certain standard. I want to show them if I can do it, they can do it too.”
This was something former student and current head coach of SPL side Tampines Rovers Gavin Lee learnt.
“Mr Tan showed me what it meant to be passionate,” he said. “Practising what you preach is something that has guided my coaching actions.”
Gavin also shared that Tan had supported him when he was a student by arranging individual tutors for subjects he was struggling in.
Runner Lee described the teacher-coach as “strict but understanding”, adding that she has “never regretted running under him”.
Noting that his charges can learn from Tan’s “mental fortitude” in dealing with challenges, Tampines player Kweh added: “He’s really genuine in providing the best for his students.”
Having served as a teacher-coach for over two decades, Tan says he is “ready to step aside when there is a better option to succeed me”.
But, seeing the long-lasting impact he has left on his student-athletes, it would be a tough task to replace him.