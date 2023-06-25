VJC’s Tan Yew Hwee wears double hats as football and cross-country coach

SINGAPORE – In recent months, footballer Glenn Kweh and runner Vanessa Lee have represented Singapore in international friendlies and the Cambodia SEA Games respectively.

Together with the likes of current Singapore Premier League (SPL) player Anders Aplin and former national Under-21 footballer Fabian Tan, these names have something in common – they have all been coached by Victoria Junior College (VJC)’s football and cross-country coach Tan Yew Hwee.

For more than 20 years, Tan has worn three hats at the school, including the role of head of department for physical education and co-curricular activities.

While it is common practice for schools to hire external coaches for their sports teams, VJC have maintained their trust in the 54-year-old teacher-coach in both sports over the years. And they are reaping rewards.

After all, the school have qualified for 17 A Division boys’ football finals this century, winning eight including in 2023. The cross-country team have won three girls’ titles, among other achievements.

It all started when Tan, a former VJC student-athlete, suffered an injury while playing football for the school team. He took up running as a result.

That was where he developed his passion for both sports. After he graduated, he was roped in as an alumnus to help their runners in 1989.

He took charge of the cross-country team in 1994, and subsequently the boys’ football team three years later.

They had not been performing well and VJC’s leadership offered him the coaching role.

Asked why he decided to take on both sports, Tan said: “The passion I have for both sports from my school years definitely helped. I wanted to help the students reach their potential in the sports and have a good journey in their two years here.”

On a typical day during the school sports season, Tan holds football training sessions for the boys after their lessons from 5 to 7pm. These sessions are held three weekdays and a Saturday each week.

He focuses on football training, while playing his part in cross-country by coming up with training plans and customising them for each runner whenever possible.

Two other teachers help him to execute the cross-country sessions.

He explained: “This way, I can be more hands-on with football.

“But usually, as long as the training sessions don’t clash, I’ll attend both.”