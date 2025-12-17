Vitidsarn, An off to winning starts in season finale

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 17 - Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat Jonatan Christie while South Korea's An Se-Young battled past Putri Kusuma Wardani on a contrasting opening day for the ‍top-ranked ​players at the badminton World Tour Finals ‍in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Vitidsarn, the men's world number one, got off to a fast start ​and ​dominated the exchanges throughout his 21-10 21-14 group stage victory over Christie for his sixth win against the Indonesian player.

It was far less ‍straightforward for the top-ranked women's player An, who overcame a dip in ​the second game of her ⁠Group A contest before earning a 21-16 8-21 21-8 win over Indonesia's Wardani at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

An, the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist and former world champion, ​is looking to win her first title in the season-ending championship that features the best ‌eight players in the world.

Meanwhile, ​reigning women's world champion Akane Yamaguchi staved off the challenge of Japanese compatriot Tomoka Miyazaki for a 21-14 21-17 win while Pornpawee Chochuwong beat Ratchanok Intanon 21-18 14-21 21-10 in a battle between Thai players.

In a high-octane contest that ran for 78 minutes, France's Christo Popov earned a thrilling win ‍21-13 12-21 21-19 win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen to progress to ​the next round.

World number two Li Shi Feng will play her Chinese counterpart Shi ​Yu Qi, while Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen ‌will face off against Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the remaining singles' contests for the day. REUTERS