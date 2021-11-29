The Business of Sport

Visibility the key to sports sponsorships for S'pore-based Crypto.com

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has led the way for his company to spend more than $1 billion on sports-related partnerships around the world.
  • Published
    2 hours ago
SINGAPORE - In the past nine months, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange platform Crypto.com has raised eyebrows by spending more than $1.4 billion in more than 10 sports-related sponsorship deals across basketball, e-sports, football, Formula One, ice hockey and mixed martial arts.

The biggest one of them all was the US$700 million (S$957 million), 20-year deal to rename Staples Center - home of one of the National Basketball Association's most storied franchises the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Clippers - to Crypto.com Arena, which was announced on Nov 17.

