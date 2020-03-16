Virus mars landmark year for women's sports

NEW YORK • This was set to be a groundbreaking year for women's sports.

The US women's national football team has sued its governing body, claiming gender discrimination, and received widespread support in its battle. The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and its players union have agreed on a collective bargaining agreement that would increase salaries.

The Women's Tennis Association has been awarding record-breaking prize money. The National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) got new sponsors and owners.

But that was all before the coronavirus pandemic forced a standstill for nearly all sport globally.

Women's leagues have always had to fight to get a fraction of the money and screen time allocated to men's leagues. At a time when the biggest and most well-funded men's leagues are questioning their futures, what will happen to the women's leagues when the sports world re-emerges from its hiatus?

And when that happens, how will money, on-air time and access to shared venues be distributed between men's and women's sports facing shortened seasons?

LPGA commissioner Michael Whan was one of the first major sports stakeholders to publicly plead for patience from sponsors, who pay golfers based on tournament appearances. The LPGA on Thursday indefinitely postponed three tournaments, and players now face a month without income.

"Please consider disregarding the number of events they play or how many times they are televised in 2020!" he tweeted.

"I know they want to play, but we are keeping them safe. Please don't penalise them for my decisions!!"

Many women's leagues share arenas with men's teams, playing during different months of the year. If some events are postponed, their schedules may clash with those of reawakened men's leagues.

And unlike elite men's leagues that rely on huge TV deals from major networks, the WNBA and the NWHL must count on sponsors to ensure that their seasons run and pay cheques clear. Sponsorship deals tend to have clauses that specify payment based on the number of games played and appearances made on TV and at live events.

Although there may be a clause taking into account sick days, or game cancellations due to inclement weather, there is no provision for a pandemic.

Professional runner Molly Huddle spoke about collegians, whose top two meets of the year - the NCAA indoor and outdoor national championships - were cancelled.

She said: "That could have been one kid's chance to run professionally."

