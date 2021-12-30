Virus-hit Dutch star slams UK organisers

LONDON • The players involved at the ongoing World Darts Championship have blasted the event's organisers after Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday became the third player to have contracted the virus during the tournament.

Dutchman van Gerwen, a perennial crowd favourite and three-time winner, slammed the lax health and safety measures, telling media outlet AD Sportwereld the Alexandra Palace venue was "a big corona bomb".

The 32-year-old was due to play in the third round the same night against England's Chris Dobey.

World No. 3 van Gerwen, who is asymptomatic, said: "They actually have to check everyone (negative test for Covid-19) at the door every day, they didn't do that.

"The PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) will at all times say they have followed the rules of the (British) government, but they could have been looked at more closely.

"The control has not been strong enough. It is just a big corona bomb now. It is as leaky as a basket, now I pay a high price... Again, this is really the biggest nightmare."

Van Gerwen continued his rant on Twitter, saying: "Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my possibility to avoid it. Also ain't got any symptoms."

Fellow Dutch darts players Raymond van Barneveld and Vincent van der Voort had to pull out last week and Monday respectively following their positive tests.

In response to van Gerwen's scathing comments, the PDC said: "We won't comment on individual players' circumstances and we continue to follow approved protocols at the World Darts Championship, which includes testing for all players involved in the event."

However, players still in the competition are angry at the way the farcical situation has developed.

Wales' reigning champion Gerwyn Price tweeted: "Now this tournament is devalued. I'd rather play the best to be the best. Absolutely feel sick for these players having to pull out because of Covid."