Virat Kohli honoured to equal hero Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record in cricket

KOLKATA – Virat Kohli said he felt “honoured” to equal “hero” Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 one-day international hundreds during India’s 243-run World Cup rout of fellow semi-finalists South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, made a superbly paced 101 not out in a total of 326-5 after India cricket captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on a tricky pitch at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India, who have now won all eight of their pool play matches so far and are guaranteed to finish top of the 10-team table, then dismissed South Africa for just 83 in 27.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking 5-33.

During the innings break, the now retired Tendulkar, acknowledged his fellow batting great’s feat on X, formerly Twitter.

“Well played Virat,” said Tendulkar, whom Kohli lifted on his shoulders in celebration after they were teammates in India’s 2011 World Cup final win.

“It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 (years old) earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations.”

It had taken Kohli 277 innings to score 49 hundreds and his first chance to get to a 50th will be in the last group game against the Netherlands next weekend.

“Tendulkar’s tweet is quite special,” said Kohli. “It’s all too much to take in for now. It’s a huge honour to equal my hero’s record. He’s perfection with the bat. It’s an emotional moment. I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV.

“To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me.”

India’s colossal winning margin was all the more impressive given South Africa, whose only defeat in the tournament before this match was a shock loss to the Netherlands, are second in the 10-team table and already assured of a last four spot themselves.

“It was a big game,” said Kohli. “We were probably playing the toughest team in the tournament so far, there was motivation for doing well.

“People made it a bit more special on my birthday. I had a sense of it being something more.”

He added: “The message from the management was for me to bat deep, I was happy from that perspective.”

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar said Kohli’s ability to rise to the occasion reminded him of celebrated England all-rounder Ian Botham’s comeback to international duty in a 1986 Test against New Zealand at the Oval following a suspension for recreational drug use.

Botham took a wicket with his first ball and then dismissed Jeff Crowe to surpass Australia legend Dennis Lillee’s world record tally of 355 Test wickets.