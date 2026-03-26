Vintage Kohli, teenager Sooryavanshi headline new IPL season

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NEW DELHI, March 26 - The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway in Bengaluru on Saturday, a touch lighter on overseas firepower but buoyed by a confirmation of its robust financial health this week.

A high-profile consortium has acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru for an eye‑watering $1.78 billion, while another is splashing $1.6 billion to take control of Rajasthan Royals - reminders of the enduring pull of the world's richest T20 league.

That financial muscle, coupled with the league's administrative clout, ensures the 10-team competition proceeds with its usual pomp even as the Pakistan Super League across the border opens behind closed doors, citing a fuel shortage linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

On the field, the season begins with a notable first: 10 homegrown captains will lead their sides at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the outliers, with Ishan Kishan set to hand the reins to Pat Cummins once the Australia captain is fit later in the tournament.

Cummins' compatriots Josh Hazlewood (Bengaluru) and Mitchell Starc (Delhi) will also miss early matches as they work back to full fitness, while Rajasthan's England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out entirely.

Bengaluru, having finally shed their "nearly men" tag last year, open their title defence against Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the mood is likely to be subdued.

The joy of last season's breakthrough turned to tragedy when 11 people were killed in a stampede outside the ground, and uncertainty lingered before RCB received clearance to host home fixtures at the venue.

Virat Kohli's presence, however, should lift the mood.

No longer captain but still the beating heart of Bengaluru at 37, the India great remains box office beyond franchise lines.

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Now based in London and active internationally only in 50‑over cricket, Kohli is a rarer sight for home fans, who will again throng the stands to watch him in the twilight of his career.

Eyes will also be on a new star in Indian cricket.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 this week, lit up his debut season with a 35‑ball hundred against Gujarat Titans last year.

The left-hander was also the architect of India's successful campaign at the Under-19 World Cup this year. Expectations will naturally follow as he walks out alongside fellow Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Conditions are expected to be unforgiving for bowlers once more.

Pundits predict 200‑plus totals could become the rule on batting‑friendly pitches, especially with the Impact Rule - allowing teams to swap a bowler with a batter - in play.

Mumbai Indians will be gunning for a record sixth title, while Gujarat Titans, led by India's test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, will be eyeing a second crown. REUTERS