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FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering - Mulhouse, France - July 18, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the polka-dot jersey, before the start of stage 14 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/ File Photo

Aug 17 - Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will not race again this season as he recovers from a fractured collarbone, ruling him out of next month's UCI world road championships, the Dane's Visma-Lease a Bike team said on Monday.

The 29-year-old crashed during the 15th stage of last month's Tour, requiring surgery.

The UCI championships are in Montreal from September 20-27. The one-day Tour of Lombardy in October might have been another target.

"After a long and intense racing period, a recovery period was planned after the Tour de France anyway," Vingegaard, this year's Giro d'Italia winner as well as the Paris-Nice and Volta a Catalunya in March, said in a team statement.

"Due to the collarbone injury, the start of my training has been delayed and it is not possible for me to get back to top level in the coming period. The focus is on preparing optimally for the goals of the 2027 season."

The team's head of racing Marc Reef said it was best for the rider to focus on next season: "Together with Jonas, we will look at the right training build-up and goals for the new year over the coming weeks.” REUTERS