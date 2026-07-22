Vingegaard undergoes successful collarbone surgery after Tour de France crash

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VOIRON, France, July 22 - Jonas Vingegaard has undergone successful surgery for a fractured collarbone after a crash in stage 15 forced him to withdraw from the Tour de France, his team Visma-Lease a Bike's sports director Marc Reef said on Wednesday.

• The winner of two previous Tours, Vingegaard went down with three other riders coming around a tight corner about 20km from the finish on Sunday. After abandoning the race he was taken to an ambulance.

• Vingegaard, who was second in the overall standings behind Tadej Pogacar when he withdrew, underwent surgery in his home country of Denmark, Reef told TV2 Sport.

• “It went well. They did what they had to. It wasn't the most complicated operation you can have,” he said.

• The 29-year-old won the Giro d'Italia this year and he was seen as the biggest threat to Pogacar's quest for a fifth Tour de France title. Vingegaard won back to back Tours de France in 2022 and 2023.

• The Slovenian has a lead of four minutes and 32 seconds over second-placed Remco Evenepoel going into stage 17 on Wednesday. REUTERS