Vingegaard obliterates Giro rivals with stage 16 win in Swiss Alps

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BELLINZONA, Italy, May 26 - Jonas Vingegaard underlined his dominance on uphill finishes at the Giro d’Italia, launching a solo attack on the climb to Cari to claim victory on stage 16 on Tuesday.

It marked the Dane’s fourth stage win of the race and further tightened his hold on the leader’s jersey, with overall honours now looking increasingly assured.

On Monday's rest day, Vingegaard declared his desire to win a stage while wearing the pink jersey, and quickly followed up that promise in Switzerland on the 113-km ride from Bellinzona. His lead at the top is now over four minutes.

Vingegaard made his attack less than 7 km from the top, and as in his three previous stage wins, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider was followed home by Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM), but this time the Austrian lost over one minute.

Australian Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the 2022 Giro winner, came in third. Long-time race leader, Portugal's Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious), trailed in over three minutes behind Vingegaard. REUTERS