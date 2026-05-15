Vingegaard makes his move and conquers Blockhaus to win Giro stage seven

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May 15 - Pre-race favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) proved his Giro d'Italia credentials by going alone to conquer the Blockhaus summit finish and win stage seven on Friday as the Dane made his first telling move of this year's race.

Vingegaard, making his Giro debut, went for broke with just over 5 km to the top, with Austrian Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) the only rider to get close as he came in 13 seconds behind the winner.

Australian Jai Hindley, who triumphed at Blockhaus in 2022 before going on to win that year's Giro, finished third.

Overall leader, Portugal's Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious), put in a brave ride, coming in less than three minutes after Vingegaard to hold onto the pink jersey. REUTERS