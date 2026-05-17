Vingegaard doubles down to win Giro stage 9

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CERVIA, Italy, May 17 - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) triumphed for the second time in three days to win stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, with the Dane going solo at the end of the climb to the finish, while Afonso Eulalio remains in the overall lead.

Vingegaard tracked race rival Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) when the Austrian attacked near the end of the 184 km from Cervia to Corno alle Scale, but the Dane powered away in the closing kilometre, with his Visma teammate Davide Piganzoli coming in third.

Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious) put in another brave ride to limit the damage and crossed the line fifth, 41 seconds behind Vingegaard and maintained his grip on the pink jersey.

After Monday's rest day, the riders will tackle a 42km individual time trial from Viareggio to Massa on Tuesday's stage 10. REUTERS