Vingegaard clinches solo victory in Giro stage 20 to consolidate overall lead

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GEMONA DEL FRIULI, Italy, May 30 - Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard launched an attack during the punishing final climb to clinch victory in stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, ensuring that he will win the race provided he reaches the finish line in the final stage in Rome.

The 29-year-old from Denmark, who won the Tour de France twice before winning the Vuelta a Espana last year, is on the verge of winning his fourth Grand Tour after his maiden appearance in the Giro.

Vingegaard, who came into the stage four minutes and three seconds ahead of second-placed Felix Gall in the general classification, was happy to ride safely in the peloton for the first two-thirds of the stage between two Visma-Lease a Bike teammates, before launching his attack in the final 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

Gall tried to chase Vingegaard down during the attack, but the leader pulled more than a minute ahead going into the final five kilometres, and secured a sensational solo victory, a minute and 15 seconds ahead of second-placed Gall.

Austrian Gall finished second, as local favourite Giulio Ciccone completed the podium. REUTERS