Vincent Ho counts his blessings after miracle comeback from injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hong Kong jockey Vincent Ho celebrating his win in the Longines International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley in 2023. The popular home-grown jockey was sidelined through injury but has slowly clawed his way back to the top since his return culminating with another shot at IJC glory on Dec 10.

– Vincent Ho’s return from injury was a monumental comeback on its own, but the 35-year-old has now earned the opportunity to try and win another Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 10.

Ho suffered a serious head injury and neck fractures after he was unseated in February, requiring extensive rehabilitation.

His testing journey saw him visit the Swiss Olympic Medical Centre, get reacquainted with horses again, before finally steeling himself for a return to competition in early September following the mishap at Sha Tin.

“I wasn’t expecting something like this early in the season after seven months of rehab – coming back wasn’t easy. It took me a little bit of time,” said Ho.

“I did a lot more work than before to get myself ready to race. To be able to ride winners now is lovely.

“Of course, I’m always thankful to Mr (Caspar) Fownes and Mr (Francis) Lui for believing in me. I’m pleased with my results and proud of myself.”

Trainers Fownes and Lui are two of Ho’s biggest supporters. But during his time away, Ho found solace in an equine friend, former champion Golden Sixty, whom he partnered to 26 wins at Sha Tin – including a joint-Hong Kong record 10 Group 1s.

“He’s the only horse I trust 100 per cent. To have a horse to get on for the first time and to feel safe is important, coming back from a serious injury,” said Ho.

“Luckily, Northern Farm (in Hokkaido) is close enough, and to get there quite frequently and easily is important.”

Golden Sixty’s fierce disposition was met with incredible talent, and Ho was his trusted partner in all 31 races, including an historic 2019/20 Four-Year-Old Classic Series clean sweep. Together, they entered the pantheon of Hong Kong racing’s all-time greats.

“Even retired, he is still so important in my life. I have a good bond with him, even when he was here, I would see him every day,” said Ho.

“It was important that I felt safe as I reconnected with horses again after seven months off. He helped me build my confidence, so then I could come back and start trackwork.

“To be able to go there frequently and know he’s doing well, and for myself, to do some flat work, pole work and a little bit of dressage with him. It’s something different, (something) that I had stopped since the pandemic.

“It’s good to pick up again and with him, he is a beginner at dressage. I am also learning, but it’s good progress for both of us.”

Revered by fans and peers for his determination and relentless growth mindset, Ho started off riding dressage as a youngster before entering The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Apprentice Jockeys’ School, which sent him to learn from jockey-turned-trainer Lance O’Sullivan, brother of former Hong Kong-based trainer Paul.

Returning to Hong Kong in 2009/10, Ho posted 10 wins – a solid foundation, but the first step towards a career-high 96 victories in 2022/23, which paved the way for his IJC crowning in 2023.

This season, Ho has ridden 15 winners, and he believes this year’s IJC shapes as one of its most competitive renewals yet.

“I think this year’s line-up is one of the best. Umberto (Rispoli), who has been away for a while ... Christophe Lemaire is even coming back now, and it seems like Ryan (Moore) is getting back in time,” said Ho.

“It’s amazing. Mickael (Barzalona) is another amazing jockey. Being able to ride with them is a privilege.”

Zac Purton, James McDonald, Joao Moreira, Hollie Doyle, Rachel King, William Buick and Hugh Bowman will also compete against Ho, who filled the spot available to the leading home-grown rider. Overall, seven IJC winners will feature this year.

The four-race competition works on a points-based system, with 12 points for a win, six for second and four for third. The overall winner takes home HK$600,000 (S$100,000), while HK$250,000 goes to second, with HK$150,000 for third. HKJC