Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young in last four of BWF World Tour Finals; Anthony Ginting out

HANGZHOU – With two wins after two matches, Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting was in the driver’s seat as he headed into the final day of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals’ group matches on Dec 15.

At the end of the day, however, the 2022 runner-up found himself bundled out of the US$2.5 million (S$3.3 million) season-ending tournament on a tiebreaker after losing 16-21, 21-7, 21-13 to defending champion Viktor Axelsen.

Axelsen, Ginting and China’s Shi Yuqi finished tied on two wins and a loss each in Group A. Shi topped the group with his games difference of +2.

Both Axelsen and Ginting had a game difference of +1, which meant Axelsen’s better point difference (+29) across the group matches sent him into the semi-finals at the expense of Ginting (-6).

Axelsen said: “I feel really happy. It was a really intense battle. I knew that I had to win. The pressure was huge.

“Having said that, Ginting also played a very good match. In the third game, we showed what kind of players we are. It was a great game. Unfortunately, there can’t be two winners but today with the level we both deserved to come out winners.”

Shi, who had lost to Ginting the previous day, had also been on the brink of elimination but rallied to beat Kodai Naraoka 18-21, 23-21, 21-13 to avoid an embarrassing early exit in front of home fans at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

No wonder one of the first things he did after the dramatic day was to pat himself on the back.

“First of all, congratulations to myself. It’s a difficult group and I’m glad I made it. I have learnt a lot after the two wins and one loss,” said the world No. 7, who was drawn to meet Jonatan Christie in the semi-finals, while Axelsen will face his compatriot Anders Antonsen.