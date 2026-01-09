Vijay Singh, 62, to play on PGA Tour in 2026, thanks to obscure rule

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Vijay Singh of Fiji playing a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in November 2025.

TEXAS – Veteran golfer Vijay Singh, who turns 63 in February, has decided to accept an exemption to play on the PGA Tour in 2026 after spending several years on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions.

Golf.com confirmed on Jan 8 that the Fijian is using an eligibility rule that allows any player in the Tour’s top 50 all-time money list to regain full status for a season of their choice.

The three-time Major champion has racked up US$71.3 million (S$91.69 million) in earnings and is sixth on the list led by Tiger Woods (US$121 million).

A PGA Tour spokesperson told the outlet that Singh “will likely be eligible for the vast majority of full-field events,” though the big-money designated events are not on the table unless Singh plays exceptionally well and qualifies for them.

Singh has committed to the Jan 15-18 Sony Open in Hawaii that kicks off the 2026 season.

Singh, whose three Major victories include the 2000 Masters, has fared well on the PGA Tour Champions. His five victories on the senior circuit include the 2018 Senior Players Championship, a Major.

Facing players half his age – and younger – will be another challenge altogether. The last time Singh played non-major PGA Tour events was in 2021, when he missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Honda Classic.

However, Singh did make the cut at the 2024 Masters, tying for 58th. He did not return to Augusta National in 2025 due to injury. As a former Masters champion, he has a lifetime invitation to Augusta.

Singh has 66 career wins worldwide, including 34 on the PGA Tour.

Known for his work ethic, Singh would know what he has signed up for. While playing in the 2019 Players Championship as a 57-year-old, he said: “Playing the regular Tour is a lot more pressure, I think, to play well.

“There’s a lot more work required to go out there and be ready to play. I practise more when I play the regular Tour. The preparation is a little bit different.

“Playing the Champions tour, it’s a lot more relaxing for me. When I started playing there, I don’t want to come back here. Like, it’s so easy to play there, you get practice rounds in the cart and pro-am in the cart. Over here (at Players Championship), it’s a full four days, plus two extra days of playing and walking.”

Singh’s return raised many eyebrows, with Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee among those who criticised the ruling.

“This is what happens when you give into or give too much power to players,” he wrote on X. “If the PGA Tour is going to claim to be a sport based upon meritocracy, you can’t allow players to monetize their performances of a decade or decades ago, through current exemptions.

“Sport must always answer the question: Why are you here rather than someone else? And the answer can never be because I was great ten or twenty years ago.”

But there were also others who felt that even at his age, Singh is a draw.

“Seeing a Hall of Famer compete against the kids is part of the charm of golf,” said CJ Romig on X. “Besides Vijay hasn’t used this exemption in years. He’s been playing the Champions Tour and minding his business.

“If he wants one last ride on the big stage before he’s 65, he’s more than earned that luxury.” REUTERS