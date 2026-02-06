Video of dad ‘stealing’ son’s chicken nugget at Wolves’ Premier League match goes viral

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rory was in tears after his father Tom ate his chicken nugget.

Chicken nuggets are a well-loved snack, but perhaps no one loves them more than a boy who was devastated after his father “stole” his chicken nugget at a Premier League football match in England.

At a home game against Newcastle United on Jan 18, young Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Rory burst into tears after his father pinched a chicken nugget from a box on Rory’s lap.

The “crime” was caught on camera and broadcasted on the big screen at the Wolves’ home ground, the Molineux Stadium.

The incident soon went viral on social media and in the local community, with the father coming to be known as the “chicken nugget thief” by strangers.

When father and son returned to the stadium on Jan 31 to watch their beloved club take on Bournemouth, four-year-old Rory was promptly presented with a new box of nuggets by club mascot Wolfie.

Identified by the BBC as Tom, the father told BBC Radio WM: “I thought I’d got away with it until I saw the video... (Now), random people at work or walking down the road will say, ‘You’re the chicken nugget thief, aren’t you?’”

The BBC also reported that another Wolves mascot, Wilfred, visited Rory at home to give the boy and his sister club merchandise.

Netizens have praised Wolves for their thoughtful gesture and “criticised” Tom for taking his son’s food.

X user Sam said: “Little bro is going to be loyal to the club for life. This was a lovely watch.”

Another X commenter, @NyKoMR, wrote: “You have created an unforgettable memory for the young man.

“On the father: Besides eating the young man’s nuggets, he seems to be a good dad.”

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rory revealed that he shared his second box of chicken nuggets with his mother and sister.

Rightfully so, Tom did not receive any.