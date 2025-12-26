Victor Wembanyama’s ode to the old school

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama driving past Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort during the second half of their win at Paycom Center on Dec 25.

TEXAS – Victor Wembanyama, it seemed, had issued a decree. One veiled in gratitude and sealed with sarcasm.

“I’m just glad to be part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful,” he said. “Pure and ethical basketball.”

This rang as from a herald, with the panache of a proposed law. Especially because it came after a win on Dec 23 over the Oklahoma City Thunder – the NBA’s new face of manipulation, given their position as dominant defending champions – Wembanyama seemed to revel in the sweet victory of a hero over a villain. As if the future face of basketball threw down a challenge to the next generation of superstars.

Cut the shenanigans.

See, the San Antonio Spurs’ big man did not invent the term. Ethical basketball as a talking point was born in an ideological battle that has been waged online for years now, conceived by the flopping era and the NBA’s freedom of movement edict. What was once niche – Reggie Miller’s extending his leg on three-pointers, and Michael Jordan’s getting phantom whistles – seemed to grow into an epidemic of players falling as if touch fouls were sniper fire.

So the concept of ethical basketball praised players such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for not intentionally feasting at the free-throw line. And, simultaneously, it chided players such as James Harden and Joel Embiid for unabashedly manipulating the rules as a steady diet.

Ethical basketball is an ode to a straight-up version of the game that most people grew up playing. When it wasn’t about milking loopholes, banking on coercion or hoping for help from ambiguous rules. It is shooting to make instead of aiming to draw a foul. It is playing defence instead of hoping for a pass-and-crash charge. It is finding honour in not needing any of that.

For some, finding an edge is part of the game and its own version of genius. Even Curry acknowledged the skill of drawing fouls. He sees it with Jimmy Butler now, and he played with Corey Maggette as a rookie. Curry’s career is bookended by professional foul-drawers.

The rip-through. The subtle leg kick. The ability to exaggerate contact on the fly. The expertise at manipulating leverage, getting defenders off balance and punishing them for being out of position. It is as meticulous and crafty as dribbling through traffic. The way Harden negotiated the NBA’s gather-step rules could be considered either artistic or unbecoming.

It sounded as if Wembanyama planted his flag on the side of the latter, choosing the era when footwork did not require expertise at Twister because travelling was an easy call. As if he grew up in France playing the no-blood-no-foul rules of blacktop, and calling a charge provoked a flagrant reaction.

Curry, fresh off a weightlifting session after a home win against the Phoenix Suns, took a moment to process the idea of Wembanyama potentially leading the new era into a basketball purity vow. Then he gave a succinct reaction: “I love it.”

Wembanyama, when asked to explain further ahead of the NBA Cup final on Dec 16, clarified his meaning.

“In modern basketball,” he said, “we see a lot of brands of basketball that don’t offer much variety in the dangers they pose to the opponents. Lots of isolation ball and, sometimes, kind of forced basketball. And we try to propose a brand of basketball that can be described as more old-school sometimes – the Spurs’ way as well. So it’s tactically more correct basketball, in my opinion.”

Admittedly, his explanation didn’t scream revolutionary. His follow-up sounded much more like a mid-major coach throwing shade at Amateur Athletic Union hoops than an activist of ethical basketball.

But if he didn’t mean to pick a side, he should have. It’s the one he is already on.

After the Dec 21 game, Wembanyama had averaged 5.0 free throws per game for his career. That ranked 35th among all players from the start of the 2023-24 season until now – just six spots ahead of Curry.

Only eight players have averaged seven or more free throws in that span: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, Butler and Trae Young.

But the problem is not just getting free throws. Throughout the history of the NBA, getting to the free-throw line has been a central part of being a great scorer.

Of the top 30 scorers in NBA history, by total points, only two have averaged at least four shots for every free throw: Curry (4.13) and Alex English (4.09). Only six others have averaged at least three shots per free throw: Ray Allen (3.9), John Havlicek (3.6), Vince Carter (3.5), Kevin Garnett (3.4), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3.0) and Elvin Hayes (3.0).

Most of the league’s best scorers fall somewhere near 2.5 shots per free throw. The best scorers will get to the free-throw line. That’s basketball.

The issue is bigger than drawing fouls. It’s the aesthetic. It’s the popularisation of the underhandedness. Some of the largest men in the world, and some of the best athletes, snap their heads back after the slightest graze to the chin.

It’s the same player being allowed to push off but getting the whistle when he is pushed. It’s the flailing and flopping – and the constant complaining when neither yields returns – while some real contact gets deemed as marginal.

It’s this great league having games morph into legal proceedings, with officials approaching the scorer’s table like lawyers approaching the bench.

The Thunder’s role in all of this is discussed behind the scenes, more as a reality to deal with than as a complaint. Oklahoma City’s suffocating defence is athletic, long, physical and aggressive. It seems to operate with the understanding that the refs can’t call every foul. The players don’t intentionally foul as much as they simply don’t mind fouling. That’s the nature of swarms.

Maybe observers, and even some coaches, find it unpleasantly ironic for a squad with that defensive bent to also feature one of the NBA leaders in free-throw attempts.

To be clear, the criticism aimed at Oklahoma City is just a natural part of its dominance. The Thunder don’t win because of the margins, even if they play them well. They win because of excellence. They play with championship confidence, which produced another level that makes them seem invincible. Thus, they have become prime targets. It happens to all great teams.

But it also points to a larger truth about ethical basketball. It’s required to win big.

People often refer to basketball gods and playing the right way. It purports this idea that the karma of basketball catches up with the people who hustle their way through. The truth: Winning at the championship level is so hard; gimmicks aren’t enough. Living by those schemes works only to a certain point.

When the game is on the line, when the stakes reach higher levels, victory demands purity. The best in the world will not be thwarted by tricks. Shots must be made. Fouls must be earned. Defence must be stingy. Pressure must be handled. Teams must be worthy.

Wembanyama is just shy of 22 years old, but remember what he went through last summer in the Paris Olympics. What he witnessed and experienced. Ethical basketball is what beat him in the gold medal game, what added fuel to his fire to be the best in the world.

That’s what Wembanyama stands on, even if he won’t say it blatantly. Yet. NYTIMES