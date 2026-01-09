Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman to test Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane’s perfect Afcon record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Algeria's goalkeeper Luca Zidane communicating with his defence during their last-16 match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Jan 6.

RABAT – Nigeria’s sharpshooters Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will provide a stern test to the flawless record of Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane, in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarter-finals in Morocco.

Zidane is the only first-choice goalkeeper among the eight quarter-finalists to have kept a clean sheet in all of his tournament matches so far, but the task facing him in Marrakech on Jan 10 will not be easy.

Former African Player of the Year award-winners Osimhen and Lookman have tormented defences during the tournament, scoring three goals each.

Zidane, 27, kept clean sheets in group matches against Sudan and Burkina Faso before being rested against Equatorial Guinea.

He was recalled for a last-16 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo and was once again unbeaten during a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, his Spanish wife and another son have been among the crowds in each match Luca played for the Desert Foxes.

“It is special when your family come to watch,” said Luca, who began his career with Real Madrid B in 2016 and now plays for Spanish second-tier side Granada.

Born in France, he represented his country of birth at age-group levels. Under FIFA rules, he could play for Spain or Algeria, where his grandparents were born.

He chose Algeria, debuting in a 2026 World Cup qualifier over Uganda last November and, when an injury ruled first choice Alexis Guendoez out of the Afcon, he was promoted.

“I am proud to represent Algeria and play in the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a great experience,” he told reporters.

And he insists that he is not weighed down by his famous family name.

“I try to be myself, to build my career on my terms, step by step,” he said.

Algeria have been an Afcon bogey team for Nigeria, winning four and drawing two of nine meetings, including a 5-1 drubbing of the Super Eagles en route to winning the 1990 edition at home.

Under Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic, the Desert Foxes have put successive group-stage exits behind them and will seek to win their first Afcon title since 2019.

While Nigeria have scored the most goals (12) at this tournament, coach Eric Chelle will be concerned that the three-time champions have conceded four – the most among the quarter-finalists.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will be seeking to improve on a dismal record against Egypt in their last-eight meeting.

The Ivorians, the first defending champions to reach the quarter-finals since 2010, have lost seven of 11 matches against the Pharaohs, winning only one.

But an impressive 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso, with Manchester United winger Amad Diallo outstanding, provides hope of further progress.

While the Ivorians were cruising to a last-16 victory, Egypt battled to overcome minnows Benin, needing extra time to secure a 3-1 victory, with talisman Mohamed Salah on target.

Having won every English competition, the Champions League and Club World Cup with Liverpool, the 33-year-old wants to go one step further in Africa after twice being an Afcon runner-up.

The other quarter-finals took place on Jan 9, with the Senegal-Mali and Cameroon-Morocco ties both ending after press time. AFP