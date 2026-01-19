Via Sistina has run her last race

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Champion mare Via Sistina (James McDonald) romping to an eight-length record-breaking win at her first Cox Plate success at Moonee Valley on Oct 26, 2024. She went back-to-back in the Australian weight-for-age the next year, even if she had to dig deeper to hold off stablemate Buckaroo by a half-head.

– The title of Australia’s leading weight-for-age performer is up for grabs following the retirement of Via Sistina.

Chris Waller announced on Jan 18 that the reigning Australian Horse of the Year and two-time Cox Plate winner had run her last race.

The daughter of Fastnet Rock ran second-last in a trial on Jan 15. While that was a typically low-key first trial of the campaign, the 15-time Sydney champion trainer said he was not happy with the way the mare, who was imported to Australia by Yulong’s Zhang Yuesheng, has come up this time in.

“Via Sistina has performed consistently well across many seasons and has become a talking point around the world. Not only within racing, but sport in general,” said Waller in an extensive statement released on social media.

“We feel that following her second Cox Plate win and her impressive victory in the Champion Stakes, she hasn’t come back this preparation as her normal highly energetic self.

“Via Sistina was cleverly purchased from the UK by Mr Zhang and his team, having already been a Group 1 winner and performing at the highest of levels in England, France and Ireland.

“She won the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes at her first Australian start which was something special. I think we shook our heads that day at the tremendous way she won and little did we know, it was just the start of multiple Group 1 race wins and her becoming the current Australian Horse Of The Year.

“I would like to thank Via Sistina for the journey she has taken us all on from her first-up wins over short distances, to her back-to-back Cox Plate victories which is something we will always remember. She is tough, determined and a beautiful mare to work with.

“The entire Chris Waller Racing team need to be congratulated for the time and effort they have put into Via Sistina – as do the spelling and pre-training farms, the farriers, vets and physios. I want to applaud you all on her amazing career.

“I would like to congratulate Mr Zhang, Jun and April Zhang, Sam Fairgray and the team at Yulong for their support and congratulate them on the success of Via Sistina’s racing career as well as her management.

“We look forward to hearing what the future holds for Via Sistina in the breeding barn and beyond.”

An eight-year-old by Southern Hemisphere time, Via Sistina retires with a career record of 29 starts for 16 wins and nine minor placings, for a tick over A$19 million (S$16.35 million) in stakes earnings.

Eleven of those wins came after being exported to Australia,all at Group 1 level.

In addition to her two wins in the Cox Plate (2,040m), she won the Champions Stakes (2,000m), Winx Stakes (1,400m), Ranvet Stakes (2,000m) twice along with further Group 1 victories in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m), Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) and Verry Elleegant Stakes (1,600m).

She was also a Group 1 winner in Ireland, claiming the Pretty Polly Stakes (2,011m) at The Curragh before coming to Australia.

Via Sistina will now retire to the Yulong broodmare band and plans are in place for her to return to the UK, where she will be served by superstar Darley stallion Dubawi. SKY RACING WORLD