Veteran track and field coach Loh Chan Pew found guilty of molesting teenage athlete

SINGAPORE - Veteran track and field coach Loh Siang Piow was on Wednesday (June 3) found guilty of two charges of molesting a teenage athlete under his charge in 2013.

The trial, which began over three years ago and was in its 30th day in the State Courts, ended with District Judge Marvin Bay delivering his judgment.

Loh, 75, better known in the fraternity as Loh Chan Pew, was charged with using criminal force on the female athlete when she was 18 by rubbing her genitals on two occasions while massaging the back of her thighs.

Both incidents were said to have happened at the old Tampines Stadium on two Sundays between January and March 17 in 2013.

Loh, a former vice-president of Singapore Athletics, which governs the sport in Singapore, stood trial for his alleged deeds against one of his two accusers, with three more charges involving another accuser, who was 16 then, stood down.

The two accusers cannot be named due to a court order.

Loh, a former national sprinter who groomed many national athletes as a coach, was previously deputy superintendent of prisons.

He will return to court on June 26 for sentencing. For his offences, he can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

