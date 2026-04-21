Veteran Firealley should bounce back to his best

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) RULES OF CONDUCT has run well in both starts. The two-year-old colt has experience on the Polytrack and that could make all the difference at the finish.

The Dean Smith-trained (4) POWEROFPEACE produced a good debut and would not be a surprise winner, but it will be the first time around the bend and her first taste of the Polytrack.

Her stable companion (5) PRINCESS OF AJIAAL is better than her last run on a soft track and could contest the finish.

(1) FLYING SKITT has not been disgraced in two starts and should earn some more money.

(2) ROCKING IN RIO needs to improve to beat those rivals.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) PERFECT IMPACT was unreliable in the Western Cape, but he did run some nice races every now and then and could prove hard to beat on local debut trying the Polytrack.

(4) FANTINE was also unreliable in the Western Cape but does have a chance on local debut and trying this surface with top jockey Richard Fourie in the irons.

(8) FONTE has had only two starts where her runs were mediocre, but she is also capable of improvement.

Trained by Jacques Strydom, (7) Timeline has been disappointing in her recent runs, but she is still worth following.

Race 3 (1,200m)

A small field and another very open maiden race where a number of them are making their local debut and trying the Polytrack.

(2) MYSTICAL BUTTERFLY did run well a couple of starts ago behind a filly who has won more races since.

(3) XTINES PRINCESS and (5) ALAKAZAM are both making their local debut for trainers Smith and Alan Greeff respectively, and they do well with these type of horses.

(6) FLEUR DE VILLE has had 21 starts without a win, but she could challenge these for top honours.

Race 4 (2,000m)

A small but very interesting field.

Strydom’s (2) FIREALLEY last won when he beat Zatara Magic over a similar course and distance back at Fairview on Aug 25, 2025. That is clearly the best form available in this race and the experienced eight-year-old galloper can score if running up to that level of form again.

Greeff has three runners. Do not be surprised if (1) BOURNEMOUTH finishes ahead of (4) GLOBAL ALLY, who has Fourie in the irons, even if the latter could be the right one for Greeff. Bournemouth has done well on this surface before.

Stable companion (3) GOLDEN PEACE is also in good shape, so keep a close watch on him.

Race 5 (1,900m)

A weak race form-wise and it may pay to give (2) TERMINAL VELOCITY a nod. The Greeff-trained four-year-old filly took 15 starts to crack a victory, but she did it in fine style. She was not disgraced against the boys last time from a terrible draw and could score this time.

Three-year-old filly (1) LEBOMBO GOLD seems better than her last run and could contest the finish.

(3) LANA VIEW struggled in her first post maiden run when eighth to Hat Montera on March 27, but she did a lot better in her last start on April 10 when fifth behind Hollandia Bakkerij over 2,000m. She could have a place chance.

(4) WELSH STARLET and (8) DARLING GIRL tried a tougher race last time and could improve to surprise. Do not dismiss them.

Race 6 (1,600m)

A very open race.

The Zietsman Oosthuizen-trained (8) NAUTICAL LANDING was not disgraced on local debut when fifth behind Dynalley over 1,400m and could win a race of this nature.

(3) ROYAL MERMAID is not easy to trust but did win her latest start over the mile on March 30 and must be respected for that.

(5) ROCKIE BLUE likes this surface and can get involved with the finish.

(6) LADY LUCK and (7) ENDEARED are both arriving for this after improved performances and are not out of it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

It could pay to go wide in this leg of the exotics.

(9) MISTER WHISTLE is not reliable, but he is capable of running well over this course and distance.

(5) TRAVEL MASTER was caught too far out of his ground last time and did well to finish where he did in eighth. He has blinkers on this time and is the likely favourite for the race.

(1) AADEHYA is often a dangerous rival when allowed a soft lead but he does have a tricky draw.

(2) ICED MARMALADE was a very easy winner over this course and distance on Feb 3 and she could try and make all.

Race 8 (1,300m)

Another very open-looking handicap.

The Kelly Mitchley-trained (7) GENOVEFA is not an easy ride, but she has shown a liking for this surface and is the one to beat.

(9) DANCING IN WINTER did well on this surface before a modest last run on the turf.

(1) BACK FOR MORE is usually a danger in races at this level.

(4) WHIRLYBIRD seems much better on the turf but cannot be ruled out for a victory.