Verstappen wary of pole sitter Leclerc's pace

LE CASTELLET (France) • Seven of Charles Leclerc's 16 career poles have come this season.

The Ferrari driver has managed to convert just three of them into wins, owing to mechanical failures and errors. But, after showcasing his car's speed in qualifying yesterday, he is confident of trimming Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen's 38-point lead in the Formula One championship race.

After posting 1min 30.872sec, 0.304 ahead of his rival, who will start second on the grid at the French Grand Prix today, the Monaco native said: "It was a great lap. I've struggled all weekend to put a lap together but I put it in and I have to says thanks to Carlos ( Ferrari teammate Sainz) for the help. It was great teamwork.

"I was very surprised by the pace we had. We managed to turn it around for qualifying. The car felt good, it is difficult to understand what the Red Bull guys did yesterday as there was loads of difference with lap times. Let's see how it goes tomorrow."

With Leclerc having reignited his title challenge following his victory in Austria a fortnight ago, Verstappen is concerned about Ferrari's increase in speed.

"Overall, we were lacking a bit in qualifying with general grip, it was a bit more tricky than I would have hoped. But overall, we have a decent race car for tomorrow," the Dutchman said.

"We will find out tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer, but clearly they (Ferrari) have been really quick again."

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, was third fastest, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes completing the second row.

Mexican Perez echoed Verstappen's sentiments, adding: "It has been a good recovery. I have been struggling a lot. It has been my worst weekend but we managed to recover well for qualifying. The target will be to try and recover and try to beat those red cars. They were looking strong today."

Sainz, who claimed his maiden F1 triumph at the British Grand Prix last month, will start from the back of the grid alongside Kevin Magnussen of Haas after both men took engine penalties.

However, Sainz did his part - towing his teammate through the long straights at Circuit Paul Ricard - to help Leclerc secure pole.

"I have been very quick. Charles will have to fight with Max but I believe he can do it. It is about nailing the start," the Spaniard said.

"I have been very quick all weekend, so there is a bit of frustration but I am happy that Charles got the pole position.

"Today shows we are a very solid team, there is a good atmosphere and we are willing to help each other."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH GRAND PRIX

