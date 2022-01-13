Veronica Mars does look the part in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) AFRICANROYALJEWEL was run out of it only late over the 1,200m sprint on the Polytrack last time. He could go one better this time.

(1) CASHING IN has been unreliable of late but seems suited to this course and distance and could contest the finish.

(2) TRUMPS EXPRESS has been in good form of late. Those runs were on the Polytrack though.

(4) FREEZING FAST returns from a short break. His form has been fair over further but could earn some more money.

(6) TASTE MAKER has been unreliable on the Polytrack but he could prefer the turf this time.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) RESPECTABLE MISS has been in very good form since joining trainer Alan Greeff's yard. She has won three of her last five starts and was impressive over this course and distance earlier in her career.

(2) LADY DEFIANCE does not always show her best side but, if in the mood, she could be a danger. Trainer Gavin Smith has done pretty well with

(5) SENESCENCE and will be a danger as well.

(6) SACRED IBIS has yet to win at this centre but has a decent swing in her favour at the weights. She should also fight out the finish.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MASTERS QUEEN has some fair recent form in the Western Cape and that is usually good enough to win in the Eastern Cape. This course and distance should suit and she can win this.

(6) SOCIAL SPIRIT showed improvement last time and her trainer is in very good form. She can run a big race.

(2) SUGAR SNAP is clearly a lot better than her last run. A break, and a return to this course and distance, should result in vast improvement.

(3) MAGIC TO THE FORE showed promise on local debut. She did not repeat that form in her next two starts but will like it back on the turf.

(11) ROYAL WELCOME is better than her last run would suggest and could surprise.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) NAMAQUALAND probably needed his local debut. That was on the Polytrack and he could surprise going back to the turf.

(3) MESMERIZING MOON is consistent and could earn some more money.

(4) DALEEL has been unreliable since winning well a couple of months ago but is not out of it if showing her best side.

(5) JET MIRAGE was a bit of a disappointment last time. He has won on the turf and looks course-and-distance suited. Can run a place.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) FRENCH JOY was disappointing last time. She was improving before that and returns to the turf, so could improve enough to win this.

(5) SILENT OBSERVER did not not seem to enjoy the Polytrack in her last three starts and should do a lot better this time around over a course and distance that suits.

(6) AFRICAN WINTER took a long time to get out the maiden ranks. But, at her current rating, it would not be a surprise were she have a couple of more wins in her.

(12) PRINCESS OF WINTER made all to beat a subsequent winner last time and could be improving.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) MISTRESS OF MEANS did not show her best side last time, but that run is best ignored and she could surprise returning to the turf.

(7) CRACKLIN' ROSE has lacked a strong finish in her last two starts but, from a good draw, could be right there at the finish.

(8) EUROPEANA found a lot of betting support in her latest start but disappointed. She is likely to do better returning to the turf.

(9) CALL IT FATE makes the trip from the Western Cape and is clearly better than her last run suggests. She must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) VERONICA MARS has been good and consistent this season and in her current form she could be the one to beat.

(2) CHAT CHING has only two wins and has not tasted success for some time. But she has run some decent races of late and should be right there at the finish.

(3) COLORADO SPRINGS disappointed on the Polytrack last time but has been good on the turf and is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) DIAMONDS AND TOADS is coming off a good win and could follow up.

(3) SWEET THE SOUND does seem better than her last run shows and her only win was on the turf, so she could bounce back to score.

(5) KAYC AL lacked a strong finish in her only start since winning. But has made the trip from Cape Town and deserves respect in an open-looking race.

(12) QUE COSAS is very consistent and should contest the finish once again.