Varsity Bourbon can go one better in winnable race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) INDOMAVEL is making her local debut. Her trainer has a good record when getting runners from other yards.

(2) WIFE OF WINDSOR was runner-up in her last three starts. She deserves a change of luck and a winning turn.

(5) MISS UNITED STATES is making her local debut under new trainer Juan Nel, who has been in very good form all year.

(6) BOLD LEAH shows pace and could finish in the money.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) JACK IN THE BOX is making his local debut. It could well be a winning one as he has shown a liking for the Polytrack.

(6) MR LINEBREAKER and (7) NARCOS are in good heart. Both have winning chances.

(3) SANCTITY won last Friday, before being carded for this race. He is on a quick back-up, so it is left to be seen if he takes his place.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(14) HOT TO TROT has shown promise in her two starts. The draw could be her problem but she could also be a bit better than these rivals.

(6) DIFFERENT DRUM is making her local debut. If fit, she has a decent chance.

(7) ROUTE SIXTY SIX and (8) GRACE LIGHTNING are also doing well enough to have a winning chance in this weak field.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(10) LOTUS KING and (11) PROUD WARRIOR are consistent. They must be respected.

(1) FERRARI ICE is making his local debut and it could be a winning one.

(3) JACOB'S LADDER is in good heart and must be considered.

(6) CHARLIE MCCREEVY is in good form. He should fight out the finish again.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) VARSITY BOURBON has run really well in his last two starts, including a second last time . He is in a winnable race.

(4) CRUZADOR has won over this course and distance.

(5) EVIES FIRST has been in good form all year and should contest the finish again.

(2) VICTORIA TOWER and stable companion (3) BAD HABIT are in good form. They are also in it.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(2) CELTILLUS was a bit disappointing last time with blinkers. The headgear is removed, so he could well turn the tables on (1) JEAN'S MAN, who has won both his starts under the care of trainer Nel and could make it a hat-trick.

(7) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW almost scored last time. He is not out of it with the benefit of the run.

(3) AL QAASIM won a nice race last time. He should give his rivals something to catch.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(4) QUERARI FERRARI is consistent. The five-year-old mare could be the one to beat on her local debut. The same can be said of (3) ENCRYPTION and (6) SOUND CHECK. It is a tough race to find the winner and one may have to watch them on parade and follow the betting.

(8) GLACIER GOLD got her just reward with a nice win last time. The confidence of that win could pay dividends.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

While trainer Jaap Visser has had a disappointing season, (4) SON OF ZEUS has been his beacon of light. He looks an improving sort that can score again over a course and distance that clearly suits.

(9) KINGSTON ROCK put in an improved performance last time. His third has been his best showing for a while. With further improvement, he looks a winning chance.

(13) THE SANDS is one of many others who deserves some respect.

(1) TEOFILIA did not show his best last time. He is track-and-trip suited and could pop up in the placings.

(3) JET MIRAGE is improving and can contest the finish again.