Van Gestel is HK's new chief stipe

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Marc Van Gestel will succeed Kim Kelly as The Hong Kong Jockey Club's chief stipendiary steward when Kelly retires in January.

Commencing his thoroughbred racing career in 1989 upon joining the Australian Jockey Club, Van Gestel began to perform in a race-monitoring role in 1992 as a stipendiary steward at Racing New South Wales.

He was Racing New South Wales' deputy chairman of stewards in 2006 and chairman of stewards since 2016.

He is also currently the general manager of integrity and is a highly respected and experienced figure with over 30 years of involvement in upholding high standards of integrity, safety, and equine welfare in the thoroughbred racing industry.

HKJC

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline Van Gestel is HK's new chief stipe. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top