Van Aert undergoes successful surgery after fracture in cyclo-cross crash

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Paris, France - July 27, 2025 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Wout Van Aert celebrates after crossing the finish line to win stage 21 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Jan 3 - Two-time Olympic medallist Wout van Aert has undergone successful surgery on Saturday, a day after spraining his ankle and sustaining a fracture in a crash, his team Visma-Lease a Bike said.

The Belgian, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in the road race and took bronze in the time trial at the Paris Games, had crashed on a paved curve during a cyclo-cross race in Mol after it snowed heavily.

The 31-year-old, who took the green jersey in the 2022 Tour de France, said he was disappointed after the fall in a statement shared by his team.

"Of course I am very disappointed to have to end my cyclo-cross season like this... my focus will now be on recovery and, later on, the preparation of the road season," said Van Aert, a three-time world champion in cyclo-cross. REUTERS

