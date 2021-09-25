Usyk not intimidated by Joshua's bulk and height

LONDON • Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed concerns that he does not possess the size and strength to take out world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, saying that the "power is in your spirit".

The Briton will put his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation belts on the line today against Usyk, a former cruiserweight who is 18-0 in his professional career.

While Usyk has a solid pedigree, it will be only his third fight at that weight class - he beat two journeymen - and the Briton is easily his most accomplished opponent.

Joshua, the 2012 Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist, is not only 7cm taller but is also expected to come in around 15kg heavier as a natural heavyweight.

However, Usyk has insisted that extra bulk would not intimidate him ahead of the fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"People talk a lot... we'll see on Saturday what happens... because the power is in your spirit, it's not about being big or small," said Usyk, who in 2018 won all four cruiserweight belts to become the category's unified champion.

"(Boxer) David Haye was three times smaller than Nikolai Valuev, which shows that it doesn't matter."

The 34-year-old added that he expected a chess match in the initial rounds of the bout and he believed that the fight, the biggest of his career, had the potential to make history.

"I'm grateful that this is happening... people will remember this fight for a long time," Usyk said.

Joshua, who last fought in December when he knocked out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev, is the favourite but there will be no underestimating the smaller guy today.

"He was fighting 10 or 12 years as an amateur before he went to the (2012) Olympics, and the worlds, so he is probably happy to be in this position - the cream always rises to the top," the 31-year-old said of Usyk, who also won gold at the London Games in the heavyweight category.

"I'm not an easy fight for anyone, I like fighting. This fight gives me the motivation to practise. I want to give more and more each day... if you tell me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go. This is my job."

