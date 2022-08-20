USYK goes through hell in training

JEDDAH • Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has drawn on his Cossack heritage as he prepares for his world title clash with the towering Anthony Joshua, whose career could face a reckoning on the Red Sea.

Usyk, roared on by millions of war-racked Ukrainians, is the bookmakers' favourite for today's clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after he dismantled Joshua to snatch his belts in London last year.

Joshua, the London 2012 super heavyweight champion, has since recruited respected coach Robert Garcia and looks set to unleash a more aggressive style to avoid back-to-back losses.

But Usyk appeared the more relaxed pre-fight, donning a Cossack costume - complete with a traditional haircut, shaved apart from a single lock - and singing a centuries-old resistance song with gusto from the stage in front of the world's media.

If any extra motivation were needed, Usyk spent time as a volunteer soldier fighting the Russian invasion before accepting the rematch, which will be screened free-to-air across Ukraine under a special deal.

"We learnt from each other in the first fight, but this is a continuation and the first round on Saturday will be round 13," the 35-year-old said. "We had enough time to study each other. We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win."

Usyk's Cossack routine is not the only unconventional part of his build-up, in which he showed off his reflexes by balancing four coins on the back of his hand, throwing them in the air and catching them separately as they dropped.

The gap-toothed southpaw also went on 100km bike rides in 45-deg C heat, swam for up to five hours and held his breath underwater for four minutes and 45 seconds, until he almost passed out, his manager Egis Klimas said.

"He looks like a cyborg. He went through hell in the training camp in the last three months," promoter Alexander Krassyuk said of the unbeaten Usyk.

Krassyuk added: "He made his decision to take the rematch in these circumstances after he had received massive support from his Ukrainian compatriots.

"He was in touch with high-ranking military officers and he visited the hospitals with injured soldiers. He heard words of blessing and support to take the rematch. People wanted him to fight."